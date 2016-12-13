Ten years ago this April, the club’s ownership group unveiled the name of their MLS expansion franchise during a ceremony at Seattle Center. On Tuesday, they marched back there with MLS Cup in hand.

The Sounders returned home MLS Cup champions, parading an elusive silver trophy through the Seattle streets and a crowd of lime-green-wearing admirers.

The march ran from Westlake Center downtown to the shadow of the Space Needle, where a crowd of thousands listened to forward Clint Dempsey say that now that the Sounders have won one, the 2015 champion Portland Timbers “can’t say (expletive).”

Seattle mayor Ed Murray opened the rally, opining about soccer’s long history in the region before making way for a series of fellow local luminaries.

“Forty years ago, this is where it all began,” Murray said, harkening to the original, North American Soccer League Sounders. “Many years of blood, sweat and tears later, here we are.”

The Sounders won Saturday night’s MLS Cup in Toronto on penalty kicks, capturing their first league championship.

Ten years ago this April, the club’s ownership group unveiled the name of their MLS expansion franchise during a ceremony at Seattle Center. On Tuesday, they marched back there with MLS Cup in hand.

“I certainly imagined a parade someday and bringing the community together in this way; I wasn’t sure how long it would take,” majority owner Adrian Hanauer said. “I’m obviously very excited to march back to our roots and Memorial Stadium and reward this amazing fan base.”

More coverage on the Sounders’ championship parade and rally to follow.