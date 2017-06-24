On-field temperatures between the Sounders and Portland Timbers risked getting as high as 150 degrees before officials moved Sunday's start time back to 7:30 p.m. from its initial 1 p.m. kickoff

Mother Nature had been poised Sunday to turn up the heat on the Sounders-Timbers rivalry to an entirely different and dangerous level.

But with high temperatures of 100 degrees expected in Portland, officials last week wisely moved the initial 1 p.m. start time back to 7:30 p.m. for player safety reasons. The 100-degree temps would have been uncomfortable enough for players and fans, but another issue was the impact it would have had on Providence Park’s crushed rubber infill synthetic field, which at least one expert says could have heated up to 150 degrees.

“It’s two things, really,’’ said Buzz Splittgerber, whose Idaho-based company Buzz Turf has gained national recognition for specializing in heat testing and other work on such fields. “It’s the actual fiber itself that’s in there and that just gets heated. But what accentuates it is rubber-crumb infill and that really gets hot. It’s black, it absorbs the UVA rays.’’

For context, you can start frying eggs at 130 degrees.

In other words, Sounders and Timbers players may have risked harming their skin by falling on the field during the game. Even standing around in shoes, Splittgerber added, may have made things uncomfortable on the soles of their feet.

Splittberber, who’s consulted on synthetic fields in seven states, said he’s seen surface temperatures reach 150 degrees just by being in direct sunlight on a 95-degree day. Once such fields are out of direct sunlight, as Providence Park will be by early evening, he says the field temperature usually lines up evenly with actual temperature.

With the heat issues now dealt with, the two teams can focus on other aspects of their physical well-being in a rivalry that featured its usual rough-and-tumble play their last regular season game at CenturyLink Field a month ago.

“I’m expecting another tough game,’’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said as his team wrapped up pregame training in Seattle. “The game up here was tough. We won 1-0 and Cristian (Roldan) scored that goal early and we were able to hang on, but it wasn’t without a little bit of strife and Portland putting us under pressure at times.’’

There’s a reason ESPN is televising the game nationally, planning cutaway shots to the stands to show the highly-vocal, animated fan sections of both teams. Neither franchise much likes the other and both are in need of a boost as the season’s second half begins.

The hometown Timbers began the year 3-0 but have gone just 4-7-3 since. They are still only three points out of first place in the Western Conference – courtesy of their fast start – but like the Sounders, are much better at home than away and need to capitalize on this game.

With just one road victory all season, the Sounders would desperately love to steal this latest derby match. But they’ll have to find ways to score goals: something they’ve failed to do more than once in their last nine consecutive games.

The team’s leading goal-getter, Will Bruin, has about half the playing minutes of any regular and Schmetzer is still figuring out ways to work him into the action without detracting from other players.

Jordan Morris has only two goals thus far, one season removed from scoring a dozen in one of the most celebrated rookies seasons in Major League Soccer history.

Nicolas Lodeiro has three goals and five assists the first 17 games after nothing four goals and eight assists in only 13 matches after coming on mid-season last year. The Sounders had high hopes for the production Lodeiro, Morris and a returning Clint Dempsey might generate but thus far it’s yet to materialize.

“The league is much better,’’ Loderio said Friday, through an interpreter, on how he is being defended. “It’s more competitive league and it’s disciplined. It’s because of the fact that it’s growing.’’

On a positive note, Lodeiro did look more like his dominant, playmaking self throughout last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC. Lodeiro said the short week should help the Sounders forget how they surrendered the tying goal to Orlando in the last 10 seconds of injury time and look for more positive results in Portland.

Schmetzer agreed the league has upgraded its ability to defend against Lodeiro.

“I think now everybody has enough tape on him,” Schmetzer said. “They obviously do the scouting, do the research and find out where he likes to pick up the balls and stuff. Our guys, our sports science staff, they give us heat maps of every player that we’re going up against and I’m sure (opponents) do the same.”

The Sounders, beginning five months ago in training camp exhibitions and with their early road struggles, have insisted they’ve too much attacking talent for their scoring drought to continue. But while they haven’t buried themselves in last place as they did a year ago, the team’s pace as of now is not yet good enough to make the post-season.

And that’s putting heat on the team’s attacking trio to come up with answers. Or, risk having Schmetzer and his staff find the answers for them.

“I think it’s too late in the season to say it’s a work in progress,’’ Schmetzer said. “Those guys have got to figure it out now.”