The 2016 MLS Cup playoffs have been heavy with the burden of previous futility and postseason failures past.

In keeping with the theme of 2016, the year of Leicester City Football Club and the Chicago Cubs, only one of the MLS semifinalists has so much as even played in the league championship game.

Prior to Sunday afternoon, no Canadian team had ever reached a conference final. The Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC to become the first club with that distinction by roughly two hours — though as TFC opened a 6-0 aggregate lead on New York City FC by the time their match reached its half-hour mark, for all intents and purposes, the window was even tighter than that.

The Sounders, for years considered the Western Conference’s perennial playoff underachievers, just knocked off regular-season champion FC Dallas. Seattle will like its chances to advance to a first ever MLS Cup title game against a one-dimensional-if-higher-seeded Colorado Rapids team.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer dismissed on Tuesday the notion that teams lug the accumulated baggage of previous playoff failures into every successive season.

“I don’t buy into that,” Schmetzer said. “I think each team, each year is subtly different. Yeah, you can say that over the years when we had (Clint Dempsey) and Oba (Martins) that we played a certain style. I don’t think so. There are enough changes each year with each particular franchise that I think it’s about which team is playing well at this point of the year.”

The Montreal-New York Red Bulls series on the other side of the bracket showed that it isn’t always as simple as starting each year with a slate wiped clean.

New York has been defined by playoff letdowns going all the way back to when the franchise was still named the MetroStars. The club has won five regular-season Eastern Conference titles but played in just two league championships, both of which it lost.

From the moment FC Dallas playmaker Mauro Diaz was ruled out for the playoffs with an Achilles injury, the Red Bulls assumed the mantle of this year’s MLS Cup favorites. They were as complete as any team in the field, their attack headlined by two of the three league MVP finalists in Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Yet not only did the fourth-seeded Impact throughly control their Eastern Conference semifinal, Montreal playmaker Ignacio Piatti dug in his heel afterward with a direct allusion to past New York postseason losses.

“We knocked out an important team but we knew that they’re a weak team in playoffs,” Piatti told Goal.com. “They showed that last year, this year.”

After seven consecutive playoff berths without a single MLS Cup trip, there have been similar whispers about the Sounders.

“It should add motivation,” Schmetzer said after his team knocked out the Dallas squad that eliminated them the postseason prior. “That’s what it should do. Look, the rivalry between us and Dallas is a pretty good one now. I know that they guys were determined not to lose that series because of what happened last year.”

So, was he disappointed that Colorado and not Los Angeles emerged from the other conference semifinal, robbing his team of an opportunity to purge another haunting of playoffs past? Schmetzer laughed.

“I could say (the same about) Portland, I could say Vancouver,” Schmetzer said. “But look, we’re not taking any team lightly. Just because it’s not a Portland or a Vancouver or an L.A., not for one second are we taking that team lightly. They’re a very good team.”

Colorado is also the only team left to have reached MLS Cup, having won the 2010 title as one of the lowest seeds in the bracket. Rarely, though, have past triumphs felt less relevant to drama unfolding in the present.