CA Tigre, a first-division team in Argentina, floated an ill-fated plan to ferret out hooligans at the gate by surgically implanting microchips into fans’ bodies.
What do you get when you combine soccer, George Orwell and animal control?
Answer: CA Tigre, a first-division team in Argentina that floated an ill-fated plan to ferret out hooligans at the gate by surgically implanting microchips into fans’ bodies.
But why stop there? License tags and rabies shots for everybody!
Headlines
• At TheOnion.com: “MLB mascots union demands more bald fans to playfully tease between innings.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- Major U.S. websites disrupted by cyberattacks
- Clinton camp preparing for possibility Trump won't concede WATCH
• At TheKicker.com: “Browns keep NFL in suspense, refuse to accept the results of season.”
Robin Hoodlum
A massive attack by hackers shut down Twitter, Spotify, Netflix and a bunch of other websites Friday, but the news wasn’t all bad.
Someone with a kind heart added David Johnson and Julio Jones to our fantasy football team.
Read the wide print
The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a nine-figure contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Talks temporarily stalled when the Bucks realized they’d have to order another batch of 14-inch-wide paychecks.
Nonsweet dreams
Hear about the guy who woke up in a cold sweat while dreaming he’d just gotten tickets to a possible showdown for the ages between Cleveland and Chicago?
Alas, it was for a Browns-Bears game.
Talko time
• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Cleveland’s banner sports year: “The Cavs have an NBA ring, the Indians are in the World Series, and the Browns are going to get a No. 1 draft pick.”
• Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to The Players’ Tribune, on his playing career: “I do miss running into an outfield wall. I don’t miss what comes after running into an outfield wall.”
• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the latest domestic-abuse revelations by an NFL player: “The gene pool of these guys can use some chlorine.”
• Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to Dallas’ KRLD-FM Radio, on conjecture he should trade away star wideout Dez Bryant: “That’s absurd … I’ve not even had a bad dream about trading him.”
Paging Roger Miller
Competitions in more than 20 sports were conducted at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan last month.
In a new twist, they play “King of the Road” instead of national anthems during the medal ceremony.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.