What do you get when you combine soccer, George Orwell and animal control?

Answer: CA Tigre, a first-division team in Argentina that floated an ill-fated plan to ferret out hooligans at the gate by surgically implanting microchips into fans’ bodies.

But why stop there? License tags and rabies shots for everybody!

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “MLB mascots union demands more bald fans to playfully tease between innings.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Browns keep NFL in suspense, refuse to accept the results of season.”

Robin Hoodlum

A massive attack by hackers shut down Twitter, Spotify, Netflix and a bunch of other websites Friday, but the news wasn’t all bad.

Someone with a kind heart added David Johnson and Julio Jones to our fantasy football team.

Read the wide print

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a nine-figure contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Talks temporarily stalled when the Bucks realized they’d have to order another batch of 14-inch-wide paychecks.

Nonsweet dreams

Hear about the guy who woke up in a cold sweat while dreaming he’d just gotten tickets to a possible showdown for the ages between Cleveland and Chicago?

Alas, it was for a Browns-Bears game.

Talko time

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Cleveland’s banner sports year: “The Cavs have an NBA ring, the Indians are in the World Series, and the Browns are going to get a No. 1 draft pick.”

• Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to The Players’ Tribune, on his playing career: “I do miss running into an outfield wall. I don’t miss what comes after running into an outfield wall.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the latest domestic-abuse revelations by an NFL player: “The gene pool of these guys can use some chlorine.”

• Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to Dallas’ KRLD-FM Radio, on conjecture he should trade away star wideout Dez Bryant: “That’s absurd … I’ve not even had a bad dream about trading him.”

Paging Roger Miller

Competitions in more than 20 sports were conducted at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan last month.

In a new twist, they play “King of the Road” instead of national anthems during the medal ceremony.