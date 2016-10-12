And Major League Soccer has been more conscientious about avoiding conflicts with FIFA dates. But until the league finds a permanent fix, the issue will continue to chip away at MLS' credibility.

Sounders center back Roman Torres will be available for Wednesday’s match against Houston because of a scheduling snafu.

When Panama and Mexico originally planned Tuesday’s friendly back in April, you see, they had no idea that they’d be drawn to play each other again one month later in World Cup qualifying. Not wanting to give El Tri a sneak preview of his tactics ahead of that much more important game, Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez left most of his regular starters at home with their club teams.

Seattle playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro is also likely to start against the Dynamo, by virtue of the one-game yellow card suspension he picked up with Uruguay last week that kept him out of Tuesday’s key qualifier in Colombia.

Jordan Morris also returned to Seattle early and is expected to play Wednesday. The club caught United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann in a generous mood, willing to send the young forward home after the Cuba friendly but before the New Zealand one.

The Sounders are unlikely to look their stable of gift horses in the mouth. At this point in the year, with playoff qualification nearly assured but still not clinched, they’ll take every positive break they can get.

But that poor scheduling, the whims of a Bolivian referee and whether or not Klinsmann felt like proving a point to MLS could very well tilt a game so deep into the heart of the playoff race is indicative of a larger issue.

Major League Soccer’s spring-through-fall season still runs counter to most of the bigger leagues in the world and roughshod through dates that are supposed to be reserved for international games.

That means continuing to explain to your casual-fan friend why the team’s three best players are off on national team duty on random weekends in the summer. That means allowing the vagaries of relationships between clubs and federations to play an outsized role come October.

“It’s a very complex question,” Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said last week. “In general, our philosophy is that we don’t want to play on any FIFA dates. I would tell you that at least right now at this stage in the league’s evolution, it’s very difficult to impossible to say carte blanche that we’re never going to play on a FIFA date.”

At this stage of the league’s evolution can also be read as so long as teams like the Revs are unwilling to find out exactly how many fans are willing to drive to Foxboro on a school night. The Sounders have gone on record stating their preference for adding a few weeknight games in exchange for fewer matches without established internationals like Lodeiro and Torres.

“But it’s not just us,” Lagerwey said. “We have to be supportive of the league.”

MLS has gotten better at maneuvering around those dates, most league insiders would allow. But it feels as though the league is bumping up against the ceiling of potential solutions. And if it continues to grow at the rate it has been, this issue is only going to get more pronounced. As MLS attracts more international-caliber players, in other words, their absences during FIFA dates are only going to get increasingly glaring.

“It’s just a practical matter of how many weekends we have in a year,” Lagerwey said. “As soon as you say you’re not going to play on a FIFA date, you’re eliminating a weekend, which pushes it to a midweek. We have stadium availability issues with CenturyLink. How many midweek games can you reasonably play from a fixture congestion and player safety standpoint?”

Maybe the league can identify international windows in which North and Central American teams are playing friendlies, when federations are much more likely to give them a pass. What then, though, of the South Americans like Lodeiro, or the Europeans who were also playing World Cup qualifiers this week?

“You could reduce the number of games on the schedule,” Lagerwey said. “That’s not going to happen, but that’s something you can look at.”

That the only option likely to affect legitimate change was so easily dismissed out of hand gets at the heart of the problem.

Team owners abhor the idea of cutting regular-season games because that means directly cutting off a revenue stream. They push back against the idea of playing more games on weeknights for a similar reason – because the gates are less predictable.

As with so much about MLS at this stage in its evolution, the league finds itself stuck between the rock of its long-term ambition and the hard place of its current bottom-line.

“I would say that it’s a necessary evil,” interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We can’t avoid it.”

This time, save for Caribbean call-ups Joevin Jones and Oniel Fisher, his team actually did avoid it.

But until the league takes a hard look at how to solve this issue for good, that means the slight absurdity of relying on card-happy Bolivian referees to bail them out in the meantime.