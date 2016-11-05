Seattle takes a 3-0 lead into the second leg, having overwhelmed Dallas with three goals in eight minutes on its home turf last weekend.

FRISCO, Texas — The Western Conference semifinal series between the Sounders and FC Dallas isn’t over, as much as it might seem that way.

The two teams will play 90 more minutes on Sunday night at Toyota Stadium. They might even tack on another half-hour, should Dallas manage to score three unanswered goals.

It isn’t over. That’s been the message all week from Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer – interim no longer – and he isn’t, technically, wrong. That he’s taking injured center back Roman Torres to Frisco at all is an indication of how serious Seattle is taking the second-and-final leg of this series.

It isn’t over. But let’s put it this way: only a meltdown of the highest order would prevent the Sounders from making their third MLS conference final berth in club history.

Seattle takes a 3-0 lead into the second leg, having overwhelmed Dallas with three goals in eight minutes on its home turf last weekend. Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice. Nelson Valdez, postseason specialist, bagged the other. The defense was hardly threatened, with FCD sitting deep in a disastrously spontaneous 5-3-2 formation.

The hosts will attack from the start of Sunday’s match at Toyota Stadium. They have no other choice. Dallas must win 3-0 just to force extra time. A single Sounders score, and thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, and FCD will have to net five to advance.

It isn’t over, but it’s definitely close to it.

Both Andreas Ivanschitz and Alvaro Fernandez, both of whom are dealing with nagging leg injuries, have been ruled out of Sunday’s match. Without those two wingers, Seattle’s lineup will look very similar to the crew that was so rampant last Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Torres, however, the intimidating center back who has been a major piece of the Sounders’ late-season turnaround, traveled with the team to North Texas. It is tempting, with a bye weekend preceding the first game of a potential conference final series, to think twice about giving Torres that extra time off to fully recover from his hamstring injury.

Schmetzer, though, with action underpinning his words, says that if the Panamanian gets the all-clear from the medical staff, he’ll play. The stakes are too high, even with a comfortable lead, to take any chances.

“This is still a must-win game,” Schmetzer said earlier this week. “The guys that are healthy and in the starting group, they’re going to play. Now, I have confidence that – Zach (Scott) came in and did a great job. Nelson came in and did a great job. Do I have confidence in that? Yes. But the team comes first. … We’re making sure that we’re going to win this game.

“We’re going to try to win the game. We’ve said that over and over. … We’re not going to sit back and defend for 90 minutes.”

Maybe not, but the Sounders would be just fine should Sunday’s match turn into even more of a defensive slog than the Colorado-Los Angeles conference semifinal earlier in the day promises to be.

It isn’t over, but with a disciplined and resolute shift, soon enough it will be.