A Testimonial match has been set for March 1 at Memorial Stadium to honor longtime Sounders great Zach Scott, who retired after the team's MLS Cup win in December

Testimonial matches to honor longtime players are a big deal in soccer havens like Europe and South America. The Sounders, as good as they’ve been in MLS play, now finally have a chance to honor a former player that was there throughout as “Mr. Sounder” Zach Scott gets feted March 1 at Memorial Stadium.

The game, a joint effort between the Sounders and their Emerald City Supporters, will feature two teams coached by Brad Evans and Osvaldo Alonso. The rosters for each side will be comprised of players from each year Scott played with the Sounders from 2002-2016, including Kasey Keller, Roger Levesque and Jhon Kennedey Hurtado.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, pre-game events start at 7 p.m. and kickoff will be soon after that.

One hundred percent of proceeds from ticket sales, auctions and donations will go to: The Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund, RAVE Foundation and a college fund for Scott’s three children.

Ticket prices start at $10.20 and can be purchsed right here. Optional donations can be added oin to the ticket purchases.

Scott made 352 appearances for the Sounders over his 15-year career dating back to the team’s USL days. He retired two months ago after the team’s MLS Cup victory over Toronto FC and currently works in business development for Slalom Consulting in Seattle.