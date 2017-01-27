More than two years after retiring on the heels of a brutal leg injury, onetime Sounders first overall pick Steve Zakuani continues to train with the club and will fly to Tucson, Ariz. with them for the next stage of preseason workouts.

The Sounders head to Tucson, Ariz. on Sunday to begin that phase of their pre-season training, including an exhibition game against the Portland Timbers eight days from now.

Joining the team in the desert will be Congolese winger Steve Zakuani, who hasn’t played since retiring in 2014 due to continued struggles with a leg injury suffered in 2011. Zakuani, of course, was a first overall selection by the Sounders in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and became an immediate fan favorite due to his speed and dynamic play.

But in April 2011, he broke his tibia and fibia after being taken down by a hard tackle in a game against Colorado and doctors initially feared he’d have to get the leg amputated. He missed 15 months, then played only sporadically in ensuing seasons without recapturing the agility he’d previously shown.

Zakuani, who turns 29 in a couple of weeks, has spent the past couple of seasons on the team’s broadcast crew. He worked out with the Sounders in training camp a year ago and has done the same this week.

Of course, whenever he takes the field, it prompts speculation of a comeback given his age is still the young side of 30. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer understands the delicate issue and has avoided saying anything definitive about that possibility, or Zakuani’s level of play thus far.

“I have a very open book with Steve,” Schmetzer said Friday, following the team’s final workout at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. “Obviously, we’ve seen him at his best. We’ve seen him now. You have to almost kind of put that out of your head, what he was. And just say ‘Look, can he be a contributor to any MLS team? And he and I are in a good spot. He would tell me if he doesn’t think he can do it anymore. And I would tell him if I don’t think he can do it anymore.”

Schmetzer has commended how Zakuani’s intensity has “raised the level of play” this week. He was asked whether Zakuani’s status fell somewhere between a “trial” with the Sounders and just pure training.

“I would say that’s fair,” he replied.