Goalkeeper Stefan Frei and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso face big tests starting final Sounders pre-season game against the Columbus Crew as they work their way back from injuries

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei makes his preseason debut this afternoon while midfielder Osvaldo Alonso will play about 60 minutes as both work their way back from injuries in what will be the final preason game for the Sounders against a Major League Soccer opponent. The Sounders take on the Columbus Crew at 1:30 p.m. PT in their final Carolina Challenge Cup matchup here in Charleston, S.C. which can be livestreamed right here.

Frei hurt his ankle last month while training with the U.S. Men’s National Team while Alonso played the second half of Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during last year’s playoff run. In speaking with Alonso on Friday, he told me he feels about 90 percent recovered overall, but that will be the team’s call.

Let’s face it: The Sounders will not be starting the regular season at full strength.

Veteran defender Brad Evans is out again today with an injured calf muscle and I’d say it’s very doubtful he opens the season in Houston next weekend. The Sounders plan to take it very slowly with his recovery, given the lack of rest Evans had after the MLS Cup win.

Jordan Morris is again out today with that ankle injury suffered here in Charleston, SC earlier in the week, At this point, Morris will likely start the season in Houston and this is just a case of the team giving him as much rest as possible before then.

But for the other guys — Frei, Alonso and Evans among them — the Sounders are prepared to take some short term hits in order to be a healthy squad come June. The Houston opener isn’t the MLS Cup final and the Sounders at this stage are not prepared to risk long term health just to win a couple of early season road games.

That means more opportunities for others.

Henry Wingo should get a chance to log a fair number of minutes early on in the season following his dazzling rookie display in camp. Coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed the obvious to me this week — Wingo has made the team.

But not only that, he added: “He’s going to play.”

Whether that’s in the midfield or in the right back position normally occupied by Evans remains to be seen. With Alonso and Clint Dempsey still question marks, figuring out which spots will need early backup is still a work in progress.

SOUNDERS

GK: Frei (24)

RB: Svensson (4)

CB: Torres (29)

CB: Marshall (14)

LB: Jones (33)

CM: Alonso (6) – Captain

CM: Roldan (7)

RM: Lodeiro (10)

AM: Dempsey (2)

LM: Fernandez (8)

FW: Bruin (17)

SUBSTITUTES:

GK: Miller (1)

D: Evans (3)

M: Kovar (11)

F: Adekoya (12)

F: Jo. Morris (13)

D: Alfaro (15)

M: Shipp (19)

M: Wingo (23)

M: Mathers (32)

GK: Meredith (35)

F: Olsen (40)

M: Rogers (50)

D: Ja. Morris (51)

D: Nana-Sinkam (52)

D: Barnes (53)

M: Delem (77)

D: Fisher (91)