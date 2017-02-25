Goalkeeper Stefan Frei and forward Clint Dempsey both looked strong in a 1-0 preseason loss to Columbus that was the final Sounders matchup before the regular season opens next weekend

Two Sounders veterans with health questions hanging over them gave the team some performances it needed to see in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew here in Charleston, S.C. to close out the preseason.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made several difficult stops in going the full 90 minutes and showed no signs of being hampered by the ankle injury that had sidelined him throughout training camp. As for Dempsey, trying to play himself back in to game shape, he looked so strong later in the game that the team allowed him to go an additional five minutes beyond the 75 he’d been slotted to play.

Frei will likely start in goal for the Sounders when the season opens in Houston next weekend barring any type of setback in training next week.

“For the ankle, you’re wanting to get into these awkward, uncontrolled positions and see if you can just react, push off, adjust to what’s in front of you,” Frei said.

He certainly had plenty of those tests early on, as the Sounders lost control of possession frequently and forced Frei into some quick-reaction stops. Frei continued to keep a scoreless game close in the second half, making a dazzling, diving snag of a hard, 20-yard blast from just outside the box by Columbus designated player Federico Higuain.

But Frei could do little to stop the game’s only goal, when Niko Hansen took a pass, split two defenders and tucked the ball just inside the near post to Frei’s right in the 82nd minute.

Frei said afterwards that, besides the physical aspects involved in his return, he was just as concerned with how he’d prepare mentally. And he seemed pleased with the results.

‘It’s dealing with the butterflies the day before,” he said. “Really treating the game with the utmost respect, and making sure that when the referee blows the whistle, you’re good to go. Going through a solid warmup. It’s routine but you’ve still got to work at it. Just because you’re a veteran doesn’t mean it just happens on its own.

“I think this game allowed me to really go through that preparation. To make sure that I would prepare well and then be calm during the game.”

Frei was also pleased to get an in-goal look at newcomer Gustav Svensson, rather than simply watching his play from a different angle on the bench. Svensson will likely get the start at the right back position if Brad Evans, as expected, is unable to start the season because of a calf muscle injury.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed after the game that Svensson would indeed get the start there if Evans can’t go. Schmetzer was matter-of-fact about his team failing to win a preseason game: He doesn’t like to lose, but there were more important things he was trying to ascertain throughout camp.

One of those was whether Dempsey has come back enough from being sidelined by an irregular heartbeat last August. Dempsey seemed to get stronger as the game wore on, nearly coverting a one-timed kick in close that Columbus keeper Zack Steffen was able to deflect away at the last moment.

“He’s a senior guy and we had a good conversation and he’s going to tell me when he feels winded, or if something’s not right,” Schmetzer said. “And I’ve got to trust him, he’s a senior player. So, we kept him out another five minutes and he did well.”

As for midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, battling back from a knee injury, he went the pre-determined 60 minutes the team had slotted for him in his first start. Schmetzer said Alonso “needs to get fitter” and is a little behind the rest of the group. Expect the team to bring him on slowly as the regular season nears.

The Sounders play a scriummage against the College of Columbus on Sunday morning, but no regulars are expected to participate.