Seattle trailed 3-0 to D.C. United at CenturyLink Field before rallying for a 4-3 win in front of 42,714 thrilled fans.

Once the third goal found the back of the Sounders’ net, the home side apparently had their opponent right where they wanted them.

The Sounders, after all, have been used to falling behind in games and rallying late to force draws. But this time around, they outdid even their own late heroics with four second-half strikes in as unlikely a 4-3 victory over D.C. United as most in attendance could have imagined.

That crowd of 42,714 at CenturyLink Field had booed the Sounders off the field after a disastrous first half in which they fell behind by two and were fortunate it wasn’t double that score. Then, when they yielded a 50th-minute strike to trail 3-0 — against a last-place D.C. United squad that had scored just 14 goals in 19 games all season — it looked like an early trip to the parking lot was in order.

But the Sounders likely saved their night barely a minute later, when Will Bruin got his head on a Joevin Jones cross and knocked in his seventh goal of the season to get the home side on the board. The goal woke the crowd and the rest of the Sounders up and the momentum shift could be felt almost instantly.

Brad Evans headed home another Jones cross, in the 62nd minute, to cut the lead to 3-2. By then, the United defenders seemed to panic, trying desperately to hold on against a speedy Sounders attack bolstered by the substitutions of Kelvin Leerdam and Nouhou Tolo.

But they couldn’t contain the Rave Green, as Gustav Svensson got his right foot on a ball in the air and blasted the equalizer past keeper Travis Worra. The crowd went wild on the first goal in a Sounders uniform for Svensson and had barely settled in their seats when Cristin Roldan put the home side up to stay.

Roldan knocked down a pass, dribbled past a defender and raced in alone on Worra, beating him to his right for a 4-3 Sounders lead. Bedlam erupted in the stadium as the Sounders converged on Roldan in celebration.

Of course, the Sounders had been down this road before, though never quite to this degree. Back in late April, they’d trailed New England 3-0 with 15 minutes to go when they erupted for three goals and a draw.

In mid-March, they’d scored twice in the final 10 minutes to tie the Impact 2-2 in Montreal.

They’d also blown some late leads in the closing minutes, both at San Jose and at home against Orlando City FC. But this time around, they held on, including when down to 10 men in the final minutes after a red card to Nicolas Lodeiro.

Things weren’t nearly as bright in the opening 50 minutes for a Sounders team that rested injured goalkeeper Stefan Frei and started backup Tyler Miller for the first time.

Despite entering with their envisioned starting back line for one of the rare times all season, the Sounders were running around in circles defensively for much of the opening half. United used some midfield speed to strike first in the eighth minute as Patrick Nyarko split the gap between Svensson and Roman Torres and streaked down the left side.

Nyarko then slid a pass across the goal mouth to Deshorn Brown, who easily tapped the ball past a sprawling Miller for a 1-0 lead. The visitors nearly made it 2-0 moments later, but Miller dove to his right to knock a shot from harm’s way.

The Sounders weren’t so fortunate in the 27th minute as some nifty ball-handling by Sean Franklin bought time for Ian Harkes to find space along the right side. Harkes took the ensuing Franklin pass and beat Miller to the far post.

In the second half, Lloyd Sam waltzed in uncontested to the top of the box and blasted a third United goal by Miller.

Things looked bleak indeed. But the Sounders, it turns out, were just getting started.