The Sounders' MLS Cup win in December took home Sports Story of the Year honors on Wednesday night at the MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year ceremony in downtown Seattle

The Sounders won their first MLS Cup two months ago and that parlayed them to more triumph on Wednesday night when they took home Sports Story of the Year honors at the MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year ceremony in downtown Seattle.

The annual ceremony at the Paramount Theater saw the Sounders beat out the University of Washington women’s Final Four basketball appearance, the Huskies women’s golf national championship, the UW football team’s College Football Playoff appearance, the Seahawks winning the NFC West and Ken Griffey Jr. making it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A selection committee of Seattle sports historians, media and various sports industry members locally gave the nod to the Sounders for their championship triumph over TorontoFC in penalty kicks back in December.

Mercer Island native Jordan Morris, top MLS rookie last season, was a finalist for Male Athlete of the Year, won by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.