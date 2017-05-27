The Sounders still have the core that led them to their first MLS title last year, and a healthy Clint Dempsey to boot.

Eighty four days into the defending champions’ season, it finally happened. With a 1-0 win over the Timbers on Saturday, the Sounders claimed back-to-back victories for the first time all year.

Some might say the results mark the beginning of a turnaround — a midseason surge signaling Seattle is still the team to beat in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan? He’d say the Sounders have been the team to beat since Day 1.

“Ironically, we were playing better the first 10 games of the season than we have our last two,” said the Sounders midfielder, whose team has actually played 13 games so far. “I thought we were a little more deserving than what our record was. We hit the post like 10 times in those games.”

One would be mistaken to think Seattle’s record of 4-4-5 through the first three months of the season is indicative of its prowess. The Sounders still have the core that led them to their first MLS title last year, and a healthy Clint Dempsey to boot.

Yes, those championship-level performances have been scarce for most of the year. But barring any major injuries, they are going to be juuuust fine.

In many ways, actually, this team is better positioned to make a deep postseason run that it was last year. Remember, at the halfway point last season, the Sounders had a record of 5-10-2, and their 17 points were the fewest points they’d earned in as many games since joining the MLS.

But through 13 games this season, they’ve tallied 16 points and are tied with Vancouver for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. And they are likely to continue to rise.

One thing Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer talked about in his postgame news conference Saturday was the adjustment his team had to make to its newfound crown. Opponents aren’t just playing the Sounders anymore — they’re playing the MLS champs.

It’s only natural for a team to succumb to lethargy every now and then during a 34-game season. But that’s never going to happen for a team taking on Seattle.

“I think the players were very happy with their 2016 performance, and had to really live and feel the fact that teams get up to play them,” Schmetzer said, adding that he experienced his own learning curve in starting the season as the head coach. “I think we’re starting to overcome that feeling.”

Plus, Roldan is right. The Sounders have been inches away from goals throughout this season, only to watch the ball ricochet off the crossbar. Schmetzer mentioned that, too, adding the offense is “closer than it looks.”

Considering the Sounders have just three goals in their past five games, he had better hope that’s true. But the talent on this roster suggests it probably will be.

Granted, with just two goals so far, forward Jordan Morris appears to be undergoing a sophomore slump. The 22-year-old had five goals through this many games last season, which included a stretch in which he scored in four consecutive games.

Still, it’s early. There is plenty of time for this team to get better, whether it means developing during practice or, more importantly, acquiring another big-name player.

Remember, the Sounders’ surge last season came on the heels of them acquiring forward Nicolas Lodeiro. Given Seattle’s habit of outspending most other teams in the MLS, the expectation is it will once again get a late-season boost — most likely on the attack.

And while technically the Sounders already have the maximum number of designated players (Dempsey, Lodeiro and Osvaldo Alonso), Alonso’s contract can be restructured to allow for another DP.

So don’t fret. Schmetzer said that before Saturday’s game, he reminded his team that they are still the champs. Soon enough, they’ll be reminding the whole league.