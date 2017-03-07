The Sounders gathered in Tukwila on Tuesday for their first workout since a season opening defeat in Houston, watching game films of a terrible first half in hopes of avoiding a repeat this coming weekend

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei wants everyone to stop panicking over the team’s first loss.

Frei knows all about what went wrong last Saturday in Houston, partly because the team was made to watch film of it Tuesday morning. He knows they turned the ball over too much, got steamrolled early by a fired-up home squad and didn’t start playing their own planned game until it was too late.

But the world didn’t end, even though some somber Sounders in the postgame locker room sported looks as if it had. Frei liked the team’s second half performance, where it controlled possession for the majority, and says it’s just a matter of coming out better prepared for opponents ready to take it to the league champions.

“I feel like there are people out there who expected us to now, all of a sudden, win every game,’’ Frei said after the team’s first workout in Tukwila following the season-opening defeat. “Which isn’t going to happen, realistically.’’

Instead, he said, the team has to take better care of the ball when on offense. He said defenders did their fair share of blocking shots, but too many quick counterattacks off changes in possession ultimately helped the hyped-up Dynamo maintain momentum.

Frei did his part to keep the Sounders in it early, making a couple of spectacular saves. But he was caught leaning the opposite way on an Erick Torres free kick that found the net for the opening goal, then saw a midfield turnover by Clint Dempsey lead to a second Houston tally by Romell Quioto right before halftime.

Roman Torres allowed Quioto to move up unchallenged within five yards of the box. Quioto then hooked a shot over the outstretched left hand of Frei, who wasn’t playing deep enough to reach the ball.

“In retrospect, I think you can dissect every single play and probably find fifty things that we could have done better,’’ Frei said. “Could I have stayed a little further back and given myself more time to maybe get a step over and push? Could Roman (Torres) have stepped a little bit more? Could we have not turned over the ball so far back, or reacted better?

“We’ve looked at it and I think we’ve identified what we could do better. But we’re not going to get too negative about it, because again, the season’s young. We’re going to make mistakes. Every team is going to make mistakes.’’

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was there Tuesday to go over some of those mistakes in the film room.

“Our play wasn’t as sharp as it should have been,’’ Schmetzer said. “I think a couple of individual plays where we gave the ball away contributed to them gaining some momentum early in the game.’’

Schmetzer and his staff discussed tactics with the players and how they could have controlled the ball better early on. The same dynamic could come into play this Saturday in Montreal, on a hard and fast artificial turf surface at Olympic Stadium that may make it difficult to maintain possession.

Montreal didn’t look particularly sharp in a 1-0 defeat at San Jose to open the season. But the Impact’s veteran midfield of Ignacio Piatti and Dominic Oduro on the flanks and Matteo Mancosu up front could prove dangerous if the Sounders give the ball up as easily as they did in Houston.

About 32,000 tickets to the game have been sold and Montreal is a good walkup town with no competing NHL home game that night, meaning the Sounders will play in some of the more hostile surroundings they’ll see all season.

“They play a few games there every year,’’ Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp said of an Impact squad he played for last season. “They try to capitalize on other team’s mistakes from them not being used to the field. The crowd’s loud in there because it’s inside and kind of reverberates. But nothing that’s too different from a normal game.’’

And let’s face it: hostile Canadian environments should feel somewhat “normal” to these Sounders. After all, they waltzed in to a packed house in Toronto just three months ago and took down the home side to win their first MLS Cup.

Frei admits that Toronto experience can be asset. But not to where it can be leaned on in place of solid tactical execution.

“Again, last year is in the past,’’ Frei said. “The only thing you can carry over from last year is maybe taking a little confidence in yourself as an individual and as a team. Carry that confidence over a little bit.

“Other than that, every inch, every tackle, every point has to be gained. So, if we think we can rest here, I think that’s possibly the trap that a lot of teams in previous years have fallen in to.’’