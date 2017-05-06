Follow along live as Seattle and Toronto FC square off at noon. The match will be broadcast on ESPN, and on radio on 97.3 FM and 1360 AM.

It’s match day in Seattle. And it’s not just any match — it’s a championship rematch.

The Sounders (2-2-4) will take the field Saturday against Toronto FC (4-1-4) for the first time since the Seattle’s MLS Cup victory last December, and perhaps the most iconic save in Sounders’ history. Saturday’s match, however, marks a new season and new goals for the Sounders.

For now, enjoy watching Stefan Frei’s save a few more times.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei, shown here making his iconic save in last December’s MLS Cup, says his team is looking at Saturday’s rematch versus Toronto FC as a chance to measure its progress against one of the league’s strongest clubs. (Lindsey Wasson/Seattle Times)
Seattle Times sports staff