The Sounders have a chance to win their third match in a month against rival Portland. Follow here for live updates.

Ready for MORE rivalry soccer? The Sounders take on the Timbers for the third time in a month 7:30 Sunday night at Providence Park. The last two have resulted in a pair of wins for the Sounders, 1-0 at CenturyLink Field and 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

Catch the match on ESPN2, which will have cameras dedicated to each team’s supporters section, or on radio at 97.3 FM (English) or 1360 AM (Spanish). Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary from Portland.