After snapping their losing streak last Saturday with a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake at home, the Sounders (3-5-4)will face their biggest match of the young season -- a face-off against arch rival Portland (5-4-3).

By

To say Clint Dempsey gets a “lift’’ from these games would be an understatement: having scored eight goals against the Timbers, three of them game-winners and six coming in the final 30 minutes. Read more on the matchup »

Follow along live, and comment in the thread below. The match kicks off at noon at CenturyLink Field, and will be broadcast on FOX (ch. 13) and 97.3 FM.

Seattle Times sports staff