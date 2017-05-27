After snapping their losing streak last Saturday with a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake at home, the Sounders (3-5-4)will face their biggest match of the young season -- a face-off against arch rival Portland (5-4-3).

To say Clint Dempsey gets a “lift’’ from these games would be an understatement: having scored eight goals against the Timbers, three of them game-winners and six coming in the final 30 minutes. Read more on the matchup »

Follow along live, and comment in the thread below. The match kicks off at noon at CenturyLink Field, and will be broadcast on FOX (ch. 13) and 97.3 FM.