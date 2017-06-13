Follow our live updates as the Sounders face off against their rival Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

When the Sounders play Portland, it matters. Even in a match without Major League Soccer implications, such as the one that will be played Tuesday, the rivalry carries weight.

In their only meeting this season, Seattle held on for a 1-0 win over Portland at home. And though Tuesday’s match has zero MLS implications, the teams will meet again in MLS play on June 25.

Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, who have combined to score six of Seattle’s 18 goals this season, were recently away on U.S. national-team duty. Dempsey will miss Tuesday’s game because he was suspended from the tournament for two years or six matches, whichever is longer, after tearing up a referee’s notebook in 2015. Read more »