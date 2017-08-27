Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Sounders host the Timbers in the latest Cascadia Cup showdown from CenturyLink Field.

No Cascadia Cup has ever meant this much this late in the season.

It’s the latest the Pacific Northwest rivals have ever battled with first place on the line. The Sounders hold a one-point lead of first place in the MLS Western Conference standings, with Portland and Sporting KC tied in second place. Seattle hasn’t lost in its past 10 matches, a club record, and the Sounders will look to continue the streak in their rivalry match against Portland Sunday night.

Western Conference standings 1. Seattle (11-7-8, 41 pts)

T2. Portland (11-9-7, 40 pts)

T2. Kansas City (10-5-10, 40 pts)

4. Houston (10-8-8, 38 pts)

5. Dallas (9-6-9, 36 pts)

6. Vancouver (10-9-5, 35 pts)

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The Sounders have never lost to the Timbers at home and hold a 9-5-5 mark in the all-time regular-season series. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT. Catch the match on FS1, 97.3 FM (English) or 1360 AM (Spanish).