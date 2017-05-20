Follow along live as the Sounders take on Real Salt Lake in a 'must-win' game at home on Saturday.
The Sounders are coming off a pair of road losses in which they got outscored a combined 7-1 and fell to 2-5-4 on the season, good only for second-to-last place in the Western Conference. The poor start has made Saturday’s match vs. Real Salt Lake a “must-win” game, according to right back Brad Evans.
Follow along live as Seattle looks to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. at CenturyLink Field, and will be broadcast on JOEtv and 97.3 FM.
