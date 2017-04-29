The Sounders return home after a convincing road win against the Galaxy in Los Angeles. Follow here for live updates from CenturyLink Field and the Sounders' match against the New England Revolution.
Seattle Sounders (2-2-3, 9 pts)
vs.
New England Revolution (2-3-3, 9 pts)
CenturyLink Field — Seattle
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Q13 FOX / Univision
Radio: 97.3 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)
