Neither of these west coast rivals have started the season the way they wanted. In their first match of the season, the Sounders will be searching for their second win in seven games, while the Galaxy are looking for their third.
Seattle Sounders (1-2-3, 6 pts)
vs.
Los Angeles Galaxy (2-4, 6 pts)
StubHub Center — Los Angeles, Calif.
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.3 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)
Stream: WatchESPN
