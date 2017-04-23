Neither of these west coast rivals have started the season the way they wanted. In their first match of the season, the Sounders will be searching for their second win in seven games, while the Galaxy are looking for their third.

Share story

By

Seattle Sounders (1-2-3, 6 pts)

vs.

Los Angeles Galaxy (2-4, 6 pts)

StubHub Center — Los Angeles, Calif.

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 97.3 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Stream: WatchESPN

Seattle Times sports staff