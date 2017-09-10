Sigi Schmid returns to CenturyLink Field to face the franchise he helped build. Now, Schmid visits as head coach of the LA Galaxy, who sit 18 points back of Seattle in the standings. The Sounders can overtake Portland and retake first place with three points and a win. Follow here for live updates and analysis.
Seattle Sounders (11-7-9, 42 points)
vs.
Los Angeles Galaxy (7-14-5, 24 points)
CenturyLink Field / Seattle, Wash.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: 107.7 FM (English) / 1360 AM (Spanish)
Stream: Fox Sports Go
