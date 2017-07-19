Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Sounders (6-7-6) host D.C. United (5-11-3) in their first MLS match since July 4.

The Sounders return to CenturyLink Field for their first MLS match in two weeks, facing D.C. United on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT. In the meantime, the Sounders tied Eintracht Frankfurt in an international friendly July 8.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Tonight, they will be without Clint Dempsey, who was called into national team duty, but with Cristian Roldan, who returns from the USMNT. Catch the match on Q13, 97.3 FM or in Spanish on 1360 AM.