Olympic bronze medalist Kristi Castlin, who was part of an American sweep in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles at this summer’s Rio Games, was unveiled on Tuesday morning as a Sounders health and fitness ambassador.

“I was just talking with (owner) Adrian (Hanauer) about some of the similarities between soccer players and track and field athletes and athletics in general,” Castlin said in describing her new role. “Really just educating the community about what it takes to be an overall healthy individual as far as adults, women, kids.

“Really getting them involved, really getting into the community to promote the family atmosphere that is here – the Olympic spirit and the soccer spirit, as well.”

Castlin, a 28-year-old Atlanta native, was drawn to the opportunity through a connection with minority owner Joe Roth, also noting that she was at Virginia Tech at the same time as current Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.

“This is my first time really getting engaged with the soccer here in America, but in 2010 I was actually in Amsterdam when the Netherlands was playing for the World Cup final,” Castlin said in the video above. “So I’ve had some World Cup experience.”