With Brad Evans out the next five-to-seven weeks, the Sounders will almost certainly start Swedish veteran Gustav Svensson in his spot.

This isnt quite what Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson envisioned when he transfered over to the Sounders a month ago.

A versatile veteran of several leagues, Svensson, 30, was seen as a stop-gap type who could spell other midfielders for a rest or due to injury. Maybe enter as a second-half substitute, even at a defender’s spot on occasion.

But nobody foresaw Svensson spending a full 90 minutes at the right fullback position this early on, as he did in the team’s final preseason game in Charleston, S.C., in place of injured defender Brad Evans. Now, with Evans confirmed out the next five-to-seven weeks with a strained calf muscle, Svensson is poised to open the season at that same right back spot this Saturday when the Sounders visit the Houston Dynamo.

“It’s not really what I expected in signing with the Sounders,” said Svensson, who came over from the Chinese Super League. “But I’m happy to help. I’ve played fullback, right back, a couple of times in my career so it’s not really a new position.”

It’s been a while, though, since he’s played it in something similar to the 4-2-3-1 system deployed by the Sounders. He’d been over in Sweden, working on his immigration papers, and had just returned to the team last week when coach Brian Schemetzer asked him whether he could play right back for a full game.

Svensson replied that he’d give it a try. A physical player who loves fighting for possession, he’s always leaned towards the game’s defensive side. Also, he’s got the fitness level to make the long runs required at that spot.

“Fitness is no problem,” Svensson said. “I’m maybe not the typical, fast fullback. But I can run. I can run for days, so that’s no problem.”

It’s the speed of what’s coming out of his teammates’ mouths that might take some getting used to. Svensson admits to some confusion during Saturday’s game against Columbus when he had to communicate with fellow defender Roman Torres.

“Sometimes the language was a little bit of a problem between me and Roman,” he said. “Because he speaks Spanish to me and I speak Swedish to him. So, that was a bit difficult, but we’ll figure something out.”

Schmetzer said Svensson’s willingness to take up the position made the club’s decision to sit Evans out — allowing him to fully rest his calf and be fresh for the summer months — a lot easier.

“What I like is he’s a team guy, and he would sacrifice parts of his game to help the team,” Schmetzer said. “And that’s the type of player you want as a coach.”

In addition to Svensson, the Sounders should have Oniel Fisher out of concussion protocol and dressed for Saturday’s game. Fisher will likely back up Svensson and perhaps sub-in for him later on, but it’s been a while since he’s played so the likelihood he’d start right away is slim.

The Sounders are being overly cautious with player health, given the lack of rest time between the MLS Cup win last December and the opening of camp in January. The team is worried about burning out too many players by midsummer if they push too hard to win every game early on.

Of four players that attended United States Men’s National Team training in January, three of them — Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris and Evans — have already been injured training with the Sounders. Frei will start the opener, as will Morris, but the team will keep a close eye on how they respond.

“He has not had a lot of rest,” Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey said of Morris. “Those guys that went into the national team camp…those guys were training two weeks, a little under three weeks, to prepare for a national team camp. And again, that’s simply not tenable for a 10-month season.”

And so, Morris got “a rest” last week before joining the team back in training on Tuesday. He’s being watched closely, but the plan as of right now is for him to start in Houston.

“We are not going to push anybody back quickly at this point,” Lagerwey said. “It’s far more important for us as to how we look later in the season than in March.”