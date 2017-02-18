The Sounders open the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup against the Charleston Battery in the first of three key exhibition games ahead of their season opener.

The Sounders got to Charleston, S.C. two days ago to begin an 11-day training stretch that will see them play three games of the 2017 Carolina Challenge Cup. Today’s opening match is against the hometown Charleston Battery of the United Soccer League starting at 4 p.m. PT with the Sounders expected to start the attacking trio of Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris for the first time since late last August.

You can stream the contest live here.

You’ll remember, the threesome played a series of games together in an attacking triangle last summer, with Dempsey scoring five times in his last three contests. After the third of those games, he was shelved with what turned out to be an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him the remainder of the season.

Dempsey played 45 minutes his last time out during an exhibition game against San Jose in Tucson, Ariz. and is expected to see even more action this time. This will also be the first Sounders action for Morris since returning from the U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

[ Dempsey 85-to-90 percent back from heart issues ]

Two other MLS teams, the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United. are also competing in the tournament.