Seattle's home opener is two weeks later, on March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.

The Sounders will begin their MLS Cup title defense on the road, the league announced Wednesday morning, opening the 2017 season on Saturday, March 4 at the Houston Dynamo.

Seattle plays at Montreal in Week 2 before returning to CenturyLink Field for its home opener on Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls. This marks the first time in Sounders history that they won’t open their league campaign at home — and it is due to “scheduled infrastructure improvements” at CenturyLink, per the club.

MLS announced only the home openers on Wednesday. The full regular-season schedule will be announced in early January, sometime before the SuperDraft on the 11th.

Below is the full list of 2017 Major League Soccer home openers:

WEEK 1

Friday, March 3, 2017 (home team listed first):

9:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (home team listed first):

2 p.m. – Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)

4 p.m. – LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)

4:30 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)

6 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

7 p.m. – D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City (RFK Stadium)

8:30 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)

10 p.m. – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

Sunday, March 5, 2017 (home team listed first):

5 p.m. – Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)

7 p.m. – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

9:30 p.m. – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)

WEEK 2

Saturday, March 11, 2017 (home team listed first):

2 p.m. – Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake (Toyota Park)

2 p.m. – New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC (Gillette Stadium)

4 p.m. – New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (Red Bull Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)

7 p.m. – Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Olympic Stadium)

9 p.m. – Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas (Children’s Mercy Park)

Sunday, March 12, 2017 (home team listed first):

2 p.m. – New York City FC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)

5 p.m. – Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United (TCF Bank Stadium)

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 18, 2017 (home team listed first):

8 p.m. – FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)

Sunday, March 19, 2017 (home team listed first):

7 p.m. – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)

WEEK 5

Friday, March 31, 2017 (home team listed first):

7:30 p.m. – Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BMO Field)