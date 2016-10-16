Seattle leads Portland and Real Salt Lake for the final playoff spot by just a point heading into the final weekend.

FRISCO, Texas — A roller-coaster ride of a game ended in frustration for the Seattle Sounders.

Needing a victory or a Portland loss to clinch a spot in the MLS playoffs, the Sounders got neither, losing a heartbreaking 2-1 decision to FC Dallas while the Timbers defeated Colorado at home.

The Sounders (13-14-6, 45 points) allowed two late goals to let a lead slip away, ending their six-match unbeaten streak, but, more important, putting them in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. They head into next week’s season finale against Real Salt Lake just one point ahead of Portland and Sporting Kansas City in the race for the final playoff spot.

After having an apparent goal by Herculez Gomez waved off in the 33rd minute when Roman Torres was called for fouling Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz, Seattle took the lead in the 41st on a brilliant free kick from Nico Lodeiro. The playmaking midfielder curled a 25-yard shot just inside the near post and past a diving Seitz.

But FCD (17-8-8, 59 points), tied it up in the 79th minute as forward Maxi Urruti scored from the seat of his pants after a scramble off a free kick. In the 89th, midfielder Mauro Diaz hit late substitute Carlos Ruiz with a nifty one-touch chip into the box, and Ruiz finished for the winning goal.