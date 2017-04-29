The Sounders keep the same starting lineup for their game Saturday night against the New England Revolution with Chad Marshall and Oniel Fisher still nursing injuries

The Sounders finally get to play a home game on Saturday night against the New England Revolution and are sticking with the same starting lineup they went with in last Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

One change in this one is that defender Roman Torres is indeed on the bench and available for duty after nursing a bad hamstring the past three weeks. How available he actually is remains to be seen as the bench guy he replaces, Nouhou Tolo, was injured playing for Sounders2 earlier in the week. Chad Marshall is again out with a bad back and Oniel Fisher with a hamstring injury.

So, once again, as has become a familiar refrain, the back line is a makeshift one, with midfield veteran Gustav Svensson and second year MLS pro Tony Alfaro handling center back spots while Jordy Delem is in at right back.

Will Bruin is back in at striker, while Jordan Morris is again spread out left.

SOUNDERS

(2-2-3)

GK Stefan Frei

CB Tony Alfaro

CB Gustav Svensson

LB Joevin Jones

RB Jordy Delem

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Jordan Morris

FW Clint Dempsey

FW Will Bruin