Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, coming off a grueling 18-month playing schedule, spent an abbreviated off-season getting married in his native Uruguay.

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any busier in the life of Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, he went out and got married. The Sounders playmaker had been admittedly exhausted after the team’s MLS Cup win in December, having played roughly 18 consecutive months without a rest after coming over in July from the Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Lodeiro, 27, who made his first on-field appearance at training camp on Friday looking every bit as dazzling as he did following his pickup last summer, insists he did try to relax the past six weeks. He traveled back to his native Uruguay, spent time with his family and — oh yeah — also married his longtime girlfriend, Micaela, with whom he has a son, Leandro, 1.

“It was really good, it was all peaceful and all family,” he said of the wedding, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter.

Unsurprisingly, there was no time for a honeymoon. He’d traveled back home specifically to spend time with family members and wasn’t about to leave them again.

“I just spent time on the beach, relaxing.”

Lodeiro said many fans in soccer-mad Uruguay were aware of the Sounders’ championship win and asked him about it.

“It seems like everyday, there is a lot more coverage of the MLS teams,” he said. “They knew about the cup.”

He describes his six months here as “a beautiful sensation” and a “grand” experience he doesn’t regret. Lodeiro admits he was “very tired” in December, but says the off-season was long enough and he was anxious to get back here to train. He fit right in against other first-teamers in Friday’s workout, taking control of play throughout.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Lodeiro’s physical conditioning test data in recent days has been “off the charts” so he isn’t worried about his off-season being too-short after last year’s grind. The team will closely monitor Lodeiro throughout the early season and check for signs of any fatigue setting in.

“It’s probably a combination of things,” Schmetzer said. “It’s watching what he does right now in this pre-season. There will a couple of breaks during the course of the year, with Gold Cup and international windows now…but we will monitor what the data shows. If he needs to take a ‘Pro Day’ he can take a ‘Pro Day’.”