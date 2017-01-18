The Sounders announced Wednesday the signings of Seyi Adekoya and Henry Wingo to Homegrown Player contracts, a pair of 21-year-old local products who will join the club when preseason camp opens next week.

Adekoya, a forward out of Lakeside High, was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection during his three years at UCLA, tallying 20 goals and eight assists for the Bruins. Wingo, a speedy midfielder out of Shorecrest, played in at least 18 matches during all three of his seasons at the University of Washington.

Adekoya and Wingo are the club’s eighth and ninth Homegrown Player signings, respectively, after DeAndre Yedlin, Sean Okoli, Aaron Kovar, Victor Mansaray, Darwin Jones, Jordan Schweitzer and Jordan Morris.

“We’re pleased to add two promising young players to our roster as we head into the opening of preseason training camp,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in the release. “It’s vital that we continue to build from the academy and we look forward to seeing what Seyi and Henry can bring to the table.”

The 2017 Major League Soccer preseason begins next Monday, when teams can officially report for training camp.