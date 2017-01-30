The Sounders took steps Monday to shore up their midfield by signing Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson, 29, to a two-year deal. Svensson comes over from Guangzhou R&F of the Chinese Super League and provides the Sounders some veteran presence up the middle following the departure of Erik Friberg and continued health uncertainty surrounding Osvaldo Alonso and Clint Dempsey.

Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said the Guangzhou club picked up most of Svensson’s salary. Recent roster rule changes in China now limit teams to carrying only three foreign import players instead of four, causing some to have to scramble to offload non-Chinese players at bargain rates.

The Sounders already had a potent midfield duo in Alonso and Cristian Roldan. But Alonso is still recovering from strained knee ligaments left over from last year’s MLS Cup run and the team wants to go slowly with him for now.

“What it does is it gives us flexibility with Ozzie’s return,” Lagerwey said. “We don’t have to rush him.”

Svensson, a 10-year-pro with stops in Sweden, Turkey and the Ukraine prior to his stint in China, could push the pair for starting time, while playing a featured role off the bench. Lagerwey says the Sounders, who’ve strived to go younger this off-season, hope to benefit by adding a veteran.

“We added another adult to our group,” he said.

The 6-foot, 155-pounder missed only two matches for Guangzhou last year. He began working out with the Sounders on Monday at the Tucson, Ariz. portion of its training camp, which began this week and runs partway through next.