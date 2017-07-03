If ever the Sounders needed to win a road game, their Independence Day tilt in Colorado against the Rapids would be it. The struggling Rapids, conference finalists a year ago, are 6-10-1 overall. This is the type of opponent the Sounders need to capitalize on.

The struggling Rapids, conference finalists a year ago, are coming off a huge weekend victory over Houston that enabled them to escape the Major League Soccer basement. But at 6-10-1 overall, having to play twice in four days, several regulars injured and their attack barely averaging a goal per game, this is the type of opponent the Sounders need to capitalize on in the second half to better their playoff hopes.

“We have to go there and we have to play our game,” Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso told reporters Monday as the team prepared to fly to Denver for Tuesday’s tilt. “We have to go there like we did last year in the playoffs, go there and find a way to win.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has said his squad’s weekend acquisition of right back Kelvin Leerdam was needed to “spark the group in total” and push them to another level as much as anything else.

Leerdam won’t be eligible to play until the team’s July 19 home game against D.C. United. But Schmetzer’s plan to disrupt the comfort level of some of his starting unit appears to already be taking effect.

“You saw it out here a little bit,” Schmetzer said Saturday, after Leerdam worked out with his new squad for the first time. “The level was raised just a little bit.”

Indeed, the Sounders have known for some time their level needs raising. While they clearly think they are a better squad than they’ve demonstrated, the standings show the defending MLS Cup champions are just two points ahead of a struggling Rapids side with a game in hand.

Not to mention, the Sounders are only four points out of the Western Conference basement. While the focus has been to stick close enough to the pack to avoid dropping too far below the playoff red line, at some point the Sounders need to start winning games instead of settling for draws.

Much of their woes stem from an inability to win on the road. Their lone away victory came two months ago against the Los Angeles Galaxy – a game in which they matched their season-high with three goals.

A lack of scoring has plagued the Sounders all season, as have defensive breakdowns on opponent crosses to the box. The latter is likely a byproduct of all the back line instability the team hopes the Leerdam acquisition helps clear up. But with Leerdam ineligible to play just yet and regulars missing, that instability won’t be resolved by the Colorado game.

The Sounders made a strong appeal to the Martinique national side to loan them back Jordy Delem for Tuesday’s match. Delem gives Schmetzer some improved options, since he’s without suspended veteran right back Brad Evans after his red card against Portland last week.

Schmetzer could start Delem at right back, Nouhou at left back and move Joevin Jones up to the midfield. The Sounders are without midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Jordan Morris because of U.S. Men’s National Team duties and could be tempted to deploy Jones and the speedy Nouhou along the left side to upgrade their attack.

They’ve also debated shifting to a five-man back-line.

The Sounders are 6-3 overall in the Denver suburb of Commerce City – including the clinching Western Conference championship playoff game last season – but playing there is always a challenge given the 5,100-foot altitude. Also, the struggling Rapids attack just got Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng back from a 2 ½ month absence due to a back injury.

But as Schmetzer keeps saying, the Sounders need to start finding ways to win. Some increased attack help is forthcoming, with the team expecting to add either a Designated Player or Targeted Allocation Money player – or both – for the July 10 transfer window.

And as Schmetzer mentioned, the addition of Leerdam at right back should up the urgency level at several positions when it comes to earning playing time. Part of that will come from incumbent right back Evans, now freed up to play other spots in the midfield or on the backline.

“If you’re two-deep at each position, then guys are really pushing,’’ Schmetzer said. “Or, if there’s three (players) for two (spots). We always felt Brad could play different positions. At the very beginning, before we knew about Gustav (Svensson), it was like ‘OK, Brad can spell at center back if one of those two guys got injured.’ So, it’s just getting the group to raise their level.’’