Well, this just got a whole lot more interesting as the Sounders have scratched veteran defender Chad Marshall due to illness and inserted Tony Alfaro in his place. That leaves Alfaro and Gustav Svensson manning the center back positions and Jordy Delem at right back against one of the league’s more feared attacks.

Nouhou Tolo is now activated for the game as well, listed as a substitute with Alfaro moving into the starting lineup.

Interesting that Roman Torres wasn’t just inserted into the starting unit instead of Alfaro. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer must clearly feel Torres needs the rest after his 180 minutes of international duty for Panama this past week.