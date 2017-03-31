An already hampered Sounders back line took a late blow as Chad Marshall was scratced due to illness just minutes before Friday's game against Atlanta United FC
Well, this just got a whole lot more interesting as the Sounders have scratched veteran defender Chad Marshall due to illness and inserted Tony Alfaro in his place. That leaves Alfaro and Gustav Svensson manning the center back positions and Jordy Delem at right back against one of the league’s more feared attacks.
Nouhou Tolo is now activated for the game as well, listed as a substitute with Alfaro moving into the starting lineup.
Interesting that Roman Torres wasn’t just inserted into the starting unit instead of Alfaro. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer must clearly feel Torres needs the rest after his 180 minutes of international duty for Panama this past week.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.