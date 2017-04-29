The Sounders trailed 3-0 late, but rallied for three straight goals to salvage a 3-3 draw with the New Enlgand Revolution on Saturday night, extending their home unbeaten streak to 14 games

In a wild opening two months, the Sounders have made a habit out of saving their best offensive play until after falling behind by a couple of goals.

But on Saturday night, they did themselves one better: going down by three with the second half minutes ticking away. Then, a Nicolas Lodeiro shot went off a defender to get the home side on the board and give the Sounders — who’d dominated statistically all night — a fighting chance.

And they made the most of it, with Will Bruin headin a ball home in the 85th minute and Osvaldo Alonso doin the same just three minutes later to salvae a 3-3 draw with the stunned New England Revolution. The crowd of 43,230 at CenturyLink Field erupted in a frenzy as Alonso, who’d been snakebit all night long, headed the ball past keeper Cody Cropper.

The equalizer enabled the Sounders to extend their home unbeaten streak to 14 games, stretching to last season’s playoffs and regular season.

For most of the night, it appeared the streak would end.

Whether it was the usually reliable Stefan Frei muffing the game’s opening goal, another opposing striker allowed an easy header in the box, or just plain bad luck, the Sounders couldn’t catch a break. T

As they had in their two previous games at Los Angeles and Vancouver, the Sounders poured it on early. But after some near misses in the New England end, Frei whiffed on a routine shot by Daigo Kobayashi in the 15th minute for the game’s opening goal.

Frei had stretched his hands out to scoop up the ball, only to have it deflect off his fingers and in behind him. A stunned Frei stared forward in disbelief as the Revolution players celebrated.

But it was only the beginning.

In the 26th minute, Juan Agudelo was allowed to roam free in the box and easily headed in a cross for his first of two on the night. Allowing goals on crosses burned the Sounders throughout April as Chris Wondolowski scored an equalizer later in San Jose while Fredy Montero had a pair in Vancouver two weeks ago.

So, instead of a reward for dominating most of the first-half play – including 75 percent possession and a 13-8 edge in total shots – the Sounders faced a two-goal deficit for the fourth time in their eight games.

Forward Jordan Morris was the most snakebit of the Sounders attackers, missing a header in close in the 30th minute and getting stopped on a shot deep in the box in the half’s final minutes. Alonso also had chances, victimized by a diving stop in the 22nd minute and then putting one off the crossbar early in the second half.

Soon after that Alonso shot struck wood, the Revolution broke in 2-versus-1 and Agudelo tapped home a pass across the box in the 54th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Morris nearly got his team on the board 10 minutes later, sprinting upfield for a breakaway pass only to see his ensuing shot go off the left post.