The Sounders trailed 3-0 late, but rallied for three straight goals to salvage a 3-3 draw with the New Enlgand Revolution on Saturday night, extending their home unbeaten streak to 14 games

Will Bruin claimed after this unlikeliest of Sounders comebacks that he knew his team had another goal or two to come once the first one went in.

So dominant were the Sounders on this wild Saturday night at CenturyLink Field, piling up team-record statistics, that it seemed inconceivable the New England Revolution could be up three with fewer than 20 minutes left. Bruin insisted the field really was as tilted as it looked before he and Osvaldo Alonso netted a pair late to salvage a 3-3 draw as disappointing as it was amazing.

“I don’t think they were dangerous the whole game unless they had the counter,’’ Bruin said of a Revolution side leading 3-0 before Nicolas Lodeiro scored the first Sounders marker in the 75th minute. “When we had numbers forward … they’d get a counter and put one in.’’

Indeed, the Sounders surrendered an early goal on a shot muffed by keeper Stefan Frei, and then a defensive lapse enabled Juan Agudelo to head home his first of two on a cross to the box. Agudelo made it 3-0 in the 54th minute after the pressing Sounders allowed a 2-on-1 counterattack.

It seemed surreal, given the Sounders were in the midst of enjoying a team-record 75 percent time of possession, 89 percent passing accuracy and 26 total shots. They outpassed the Revolution 742-256 and outshot them 26-13 only to hit posts, crossbars and the opposing keeper.

But things got interesting late for the 43,230 fans as Lodeiro’s goal intensified an already furious Sounders attack. Bruin then ignited the fans in the 85th minute by heading home a cross from Joevin Jones.

Then, before the buzz subsided, Alonso headed another ball into the net in the 88th minute as the stadium erupted in bedlam.

“Credit to all of the guys to keep grinding and not put their head down,’’ Bruin said. “Because there were a lot of times it just wasn’t our night.’’

Bruin admitted the draw felt disappointing despite his side extending its unbeaten streak at home to 14.

“We can’t be giving up three goals and be down 3-0 at home,’’ he said.

Frei echoed that, admitting he “made a blunder’’ on Daigo Kobayashi’s routine 15th minute shot. “We never want to give up three goals at home. We can’t do that again.’’

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer agreed his team showed a “champion’s resolve’’ but was disappointed they could not reward themselves with three points.

“I know the stats are kind of way out of whack … you would look at it and say, ‘Yes, that team deserved three points,’ ’’ Schmetzer said. “We know that life isn’t always fair … that’s what I’m disappointed about.’’