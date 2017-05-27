Cristian Roldan scored early and the Sounders slugged their way to victory over the arch-rival Portland Timbers on Saturday at CenturyLiunk Field

After scoring the opening goal just four minutes in, Cristian Roldan finished the first half with cotton hanging out of his bloodied nose.

It was that type of Saturday afternoon at CenturyLink Field, where on-pitch muggings were as commonplace as they can be in some neighboring Pioneer Square alleyways after dark. The Sounders notched a 1-0 victory over their arch-rival Portland Timbers and matched them pound-for-pound in the knock-down, drag-out scorecard as well.

Roldan scoring the earliest goal the Sounders have notched all season, completing the latter half of a corner kick that was double-headed — first by Chad Marshall and then by Roldan, re-directing the ball past keeper Jake Gleeson to electrify the crowd of 47,362. From there, the year’s first installment of this Northwest derby began living up to its name as the elbows flew and tempers flared.

Clint Dempsey notched the afternoon’s biggest non-scoring blow when he elbowed — somewhat inadvertently — Timbers midfielder David Guzman in the face. Guzman lay on the ground, grasping his head in pain for a long minute-plus before play resumed and would not return to start the second half.

From there, the play devolved into chippiness the remainder of the half as players frequently hit the ground as the result of fouls — some more blatant than others. By the final few minutes before halftime, players were pushing and shoving with every whistle.

The Sounders opened things up in the second half as the Timbers pressed forward for the equalizer. Marshall had some of the better scoring chances by the Sounders all day and nearly headed in his team’s second goal on a Nicolas Lodeiro cross from the left side in the 58th minute.

Just moments earlier, an inadvertent Marshall hand-ball in the box went uncalled, much to the dismay of furious Portland players. Marshall nearly scored again in the 62nd minute when his attempted chip-in deep in the box just missed the net wide left.

Jordan Morris was largely invisible in the opening half but made his presence felt speed-wise in the second, breaking in free momentarily in the 65th minute only to have Gleeson sprint out to cut down the angle and block the shot. Morris then tried to break free again in the 70th minute with defender Vytas Andriuskevicius draped all over his back.

At the last instant, Andriuskevicius grabbed Morris in the face from behind and knocked him off the ball. The Timbers were never much of an offensive threat in the final 45 minutes, but the Sounders didn’t quite get away unscathed.

An already battered Roldan took an 87th minute accidental kick to the face by Dairon Asprilla as he tried to get a shot off. Roldan lay on the pitch for several moments before gingerly getting up — an emblematic symbol of a tough, hard-fought day.