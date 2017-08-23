The Sounders picked up a valuable road point to stay unbeaten in a team-record 10 games. The Sounders sat several regulars and couldn’t take advantage of the short-handed Whitecaps, who were playing a man down.

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Nobody inside the somber visitors’ locker room was talking about a club record 10-game unbeaten streak or being all alone in first place.

For the Sounders, a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night felt like a loss. Whether due to their ball control domination, enjoying the majority of scoring chances or the fact they played the final 30 minutes up one man, coming away with a normally-cherished road point wasn’t something they felt very good about.

“The most difficult thing is, when they went down to 10 men, we have to dominate a little bit more,’’ Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “We have to set the tempo of the game and I don’t think we did that in the second half.’’

It mattered little to the Sounders, now 11-7-8 and alone in the top spot in the Western Conference — a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City — that the draw extended their unbeaten streak to a new club record. All they could think of was the two points that eluded them.

Leading 1-0 on an early penalty kick goal by Nicolas Lodeiro, the Sounders appeared to catch a huge break when Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani took his second yellow card of the match for an automatic ejection in the 61st minute.

The Sounders nearly doubled their margin a minute later when a shot deflected off the cross bar during a wild scramble. Then, back down in the Sounders’ end, Chad Marshall lost his footing, a loose ball went to Alphonso Davies and he spotted onetime Sounders star Fredy Montero breaking toward the middle of the box.

Davies fed Montero the perfect pass, which he put past goalkeeper Stefan Frei with a left-footed tap. The crowd of 22,120 at B.C. Place Stadium, silenced most of the night by the Sounders to that point, erupted in celebration.

“You let a team like that stick around,’’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said, “and they are going to make you pay.’’

Montero scored twice when these teams last met here four months ago in a similar game the Sounders played well in only to lose. And try as they did this time, pressing forward late as the Whitecaps retreated into a defensive shell, the Sounders never regained the lead.

“We are extremely disappointed in that locker room,’’ Schmetzer said. “All of us … were not pleased we let this one slip out of our hands.’’

Aaron Kovar had a chance deep in stoppage time, corralling a loose ball in the right corner of the box, dribbling past a sliding defender and then uncorking a shot attempt.

But the ball deflected off another defender as Kovar clasped his head with his hands in disbelief. Back inside the locker room minutes later, many of his teammates were doing the equivalent.

“We had possession of the ball — there were always guys moving and there was always an option,’’ Roldan said. “For us to possess the ball, outpossess them, make them run, was a joy for us. But at the same time, we’ve got to bury our chances. Possession is nothing unless you win the game.’’

Still, playing the middle of three games in eight days while resting Clint Dempsey, Roman Torres and Osvaldo Alonso from the starting lineup — with Joevin Jones also AWOL in Trinidad — the Sounders might eventually be pleased with the depth they displayed. They’d started young defenders Nouhou and Tony Alfaro, while letting Spanish import Victor Rodriguez get his first taste of Major League Soccer action.

Rodriguez helped draw the foul that led to Lodeiro’s penalty kick goal and looked solid throughout. Nouhou and Alfaro did as well, clamping down on the Vancouver playmakers with some physical authority.

Until the momentary lapse on Montero’s goal.

“I think it was a lack of concentration that cost us the game,’’ said Nouhou, starting at left back in place of the absent Jones. “Because we dominated from beginning to end. We just lacked concentration.’’

Sounders striker Will Bruin opined that it might be a positive the Sounders are scoffing at a road point. Back when the season began, the team couldn’t do anything away from home.

“I think that’s definitely a good quality to have,’’ Bruin said of the disappointment. “A lot of teams in this league are happy with ties on the road. I think when you look at the way we played, even before the red card, we controlled the game and had the better of the chances.

“It’s disappointing but it’s a quick turnaround.’’

Indeed, with Portland looming in a Sunday clash at home, the Sounders won’t need any encouragement in forgetting this one fast.