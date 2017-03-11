The Sounders had a pair of defensive lapses against two of Montreal's top three offensive weapons but a two late goals allowed the Sounders to steal a point and salvage a tie.

MONTREAL – For most of the night, the Sounders looked as if they’d be done in by a pair of lapses against two of their opponent’s top scorers.

But then, down two goals late, Nicolas Lodeiro scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to set up a wild finish. And in the final three minutes of stoppage time, late-game substitute Will Bruin slammed the ball home on a goalmouth scramble to salvage a welcomed 2-2 draw for the Sounders on the road.

Some in Major League Soccer believe the Impact’s best days are behind them after narrowly missing the MLS Cup final last season. That the breakaway speed of forward Matteo Mancosu and midfielders Ignacio Piatti and Dominic Oduro help compensate for an otherwise fairly ordinary team. And the Sounders battled the hometown Impact evenly for most of this game Saturday, save for letting their guard down against two of Montreal’s vaunted Big Three on a couple of sequences.

That’s when Piatti, known as “Nacho’’ to most, put an excellent ball down the middle in the 17th minute that Mancosu outsprinted everybody for and then broke in alone. Stefan Frei came out to challenge, but Mancosu made a nifty move to his left, then tucked the ball into an empty net to open the scoring.

Montreal then upped its lead to two in the 51st minute as Piatti took the ball up the middle to the top of the box. As defenders converged, Piatti twisted and fired a shot along the ground that beat Frei to his right.

A crowd of 34,373 at Olympic Stadium, braving sub-zero wind chill temperatures just to get to the indoor game, saw the Sounders carry the play early. Jordan Morris used his own speed to create a couple of chances, taking a cross from Harry Shipp at the goalmouth and deflecting the ball just over the net in the sixth minute.

Then, Morris made a nice run down the left side and nearly broke free until a hard tackle by Laurent Ciman kept him from breaking in alone. Ciman got a yellow card for his efforts, but the Impact kept the ball out of the net.

The Sounders had focused on controlling play early, hoping to avid a repeat of last Saturday’s season opening loss in Houston when they were done in by multiple counter-attacks. And they succeeded for the most part, enjoying a slight 51.4 percent time of possession advantage.

It looked as if that wouldn’t be enough. But then the late subs took over and revived the Sounders attack. Oniel Fisher entered the game and drew a foul inside the box that Lodeiro converted on the penalty to give the Sounders some life.