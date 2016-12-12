The team and the city were working out the details of the event, including exact location and timing.
The Sounders will celebrate its first ever MLS Cup championship in Seattle after conquering Toronto in a penalty-kick shootout on Saturday.
A march and rally are being planned for the city at midday Tuesday, according to the team. Full details of the event, including exact location and timing, are still being worked out between the team and the city.
The team was welcomed by fans at Boeing Field when it returned to the region on Sunday.
