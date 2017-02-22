The Sounders regained their footing and made a game of things in the second half of a 4-2 loss to Atlanta once their regulars entered the contest.

That was certainly a better second half by the Sounders in terms of scoring and getting some useful work in as the preseason winds down. They scored a pair of goals and had several additional chances to cut further into a 4-2 deficit that ultimately became a final score in their loss to Atlanta United FC in this Carolina Challenge Cup match.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer had wanted to avoid burning out his starters in a mid-week game, so he played mostly subs, trialists and academy players in the first half against an Atlanta club that threw a regular season lineup out there. Schmetzer quipped at one point that Atlanta’s Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron — who scored on an early penalty kick — “probably makes more in two weeks than the entire roster of our first half team.”

And it sure wasn’t pretty early, as the Sounders stumbled and bumbled to a 2-0 deficit before the game was even three minutes old. At that point, some of what Schmetzer hoped to see performance-wise out of the less-tested players pretty much went out the window. “It really kind of took the sting out of the game,” Schmetzer said. “Then the game just became kind of dysfunctional and it was just our guys trying to fight back, their guys taking their foot off the gas. It just wasn’t a very pretty soccer match.”

That said, he did get to see a gut-check of sorts from certain players who upper their play and tried to get the Sounders back in it. Goalkeeper Bryan Meredith felt like a target on a firing range the first 50 minutes or so, but made several key stops to help his squad at least make a game of it towards the end.

“There’s kind of two options when you start off the game like that,” Meredith said. “You can either put your head down and call it quits. Or, you’re going to pick yourself up and continue playing. I thought for the whole 90 minutes, we never gave up.”

The second half was far different, especially the last 20 minutes or so when Clint Dempsey, Joevin Jones and Roman Torres joined second-half newcomers Osvaldo Alonso and Nicolas Lodeiro against an Atlanta side down to 10 men after a 63rd minute red card handed Julian Gressel.

The Sounders had surrendered an early second half goal to trail 4-0 before things finally kicked into gear. A lot of that had to do with former Huskies star Henry Wingo teaming with Will Bruin on several nice passing plays. One of them finally clicked when Bruin raced down the left side, beat goalkeeper Alec Kann to the ball, then waited until Wingo arrived in the box before feeding him with a perfect pass.

Wingo easily rammed the ball home before Kann could get back into position.

“Henry’s been great, he’s really impressed me,” Bruin said. “He brings a lot of energy. He’s confident on the ball. He likes to go forward at pace. He’s definitely impressed me so far.”

Bruin would score the second Sounders goal, heading in a cross from Joevin Jones in the 75th minute after a nice long pass from Alonso. It was Bruin’s first goal in a Sounders uniform since being acquired from Houston for allocation money in December.

“I’m feeling more and more comfortable each day of training, being around the guys each day,” said Bruin, who’d played his entire MLS career with Houston from 2011-2016. “Because, I was on one team for six years. But it’s very exciting now to kind of mesh with the group and play a different system and be able to combine with guys around the box.”

And that’s a big part of what the team is hoping to accomoplish in these games. With Alonso and Dempsey, both working their way back from health issues, it’s been mostly about conditioning.

But for the healthy players, it’s about getting their soccer and their timing into regular-season form — both from an individual and group standpoint.

“Being able to combine with guys in and around the top of the box and keeping it in possession in the final third,” Bruin said. “And if it’s not working coming down one wing, we’re getting it out and going down the other wing. And having that patience in the final third and getting in and around that box — and being the poacher that I am, it’s something that’s been really good so far.”

And so, the Sounders now have a lone preseason game left here when they take on Columbus, which is 1-0-1 thus far in the tournament. The Sounders have yet to win a preseason game and Bruin said it would be nice to regain that type of winning edge before the stuff starts to count.

Does it matter? Potentially.

More realistically, the Sounders were likely pleased with what they saw the last 20 minutes as their starters and regulars had Atlanta running around in circles much like had been the case in reverse the first 20 minutes of the match. Sure, Atlanta was down a man for those final minutes. But the Sounders were aggressively creating plays and finishing some when their best guys were out there.

Ultimately, that’s what Schmetzer and the coaching staff looks for in games like this. It just took them most of the night to get there this time around.