The club's longest serving player will retire at the end of this season. Scott can do his first professional coach a solid on his way out the door.

Few things would have been less representative of Zach Scott’s indefatigable Sounders career than being used as a pity sub in the final minutes of a meaningless game.

Scott will be honored prior to his final regular-season match on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field, having announced his intention to retire at the end of this campaign after 15 years as a pro. The 36-year-old has made it clear that he’s uncomfortable with even that level of ceremony.

“The hoopla around it on the personal side is unwarranted, in my opinion,” Scott said, “but I’ll accept it and I’m grateful for everybody that put it together. … That there’s a celebration around me doing my job is a bit bizarre to me.”

Sure, there’s an off chance Seattle runs up enough of a cushion against visiting Real Salt Lake that Scott will be begrudgingly summoned off the bench for a final turn in the spotlight in front of his home fans.

But most likely, if Scott makes his symbolically significant 350th Sounders appearance on Sunday, it’ll be because his team needs him. If there’s a silver lining to Seattle leaving playoff qualification uncertain until the bitter end, it’s the poetic justice in the previous sentence.

There is too much at stake for symbolic gestures. The Sounders must defeat Salt Lake to ensure an eighth consecutive playoff berth. Even a draw would leave the door open for Portland (which must win at Vancouver) and Kansas City (which must beat San Jose at home) to knock them out on the final day.

To say Sunday’s results could impact the future trajectory of the club would be a bit melodramatic, but it could at the very least affect who wins the full-time coaching gig this coming offseason.

Interim coach Brian Schmetzer – Scott’s first professional coach with the USL Sounders back in 2002, coincidentally enough, and a Seattle soccer institution in his own right – has made a compelling case for himself. The Sounders were 10 points out of the last playoff spot when Schmetzer took over for Sigi Schmid in late July.

Seattle is 7-2-4 since the coaching transition – despite losing Clint Dempsey for the season and a series of regulars to injury and suspension down the stretch.

With his deep community ties, Schmetzer was always going to inspire strong feelings locally. But even nationally, the bespectacled, professorial head coach has begun to turn heads.

“When an interim coach takes over, the casual soccer fan will look at it look they’re just bridging the gap,” ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman said, but as the Sounders’ unbeaten streak continued, that shifted.

“Schmetzer has got my attention, let’s just say that. If I’m making the decision, he’s getting another shot.”

Schmetzer and Scott have been at this for so long together that neither can recall the details of his first-ever appearance for the Sounders – “too many headers,” Scott jokes — after he’d won a spot on the minor-league roster via an open tryout presided over by a now-familiar first-year coach.

Scott had to prove himself again when the team made the leap to MLS, preparing even then for life after soccer only to impress in yet another tryout. Zach Scott seasons tended to unfold in a predictable narrative arc: Written off in March, buried in the depth chart by younger new acquisitions, yet always somehow back in the rotation by October.

“To me, he represents a lot of qualities that the Sounders are all about,” Schmetzer said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a smart worker. He’s a good athlete and a gifted soccer player. He’s had moments, and this is what we all forget. We all talk about Zach as Mr. Sounder, and you see the stuff with his kids and his family. He’s really a good person, a good human being. But he really has had impact on the field, as well.”

Schmetzer recalled a decisive penalty kick in a long-ago U.S. Open Cup shootout, his standout performance in the 2014 Open Cup final in Philadelphia, the goal and assist the defender tallied in the 2012 Western Conference finals against the Galaxy.

“There are plenty of soccer moments that make all of this worthwhile,” Schmetzer said. “He’s been a big part of a lot of the success from the USL days to also through MLS.”

If there is to be a storybook ending, Scott will have earned it. Should the folkloric center back manage another one of those memorable moments in his final regular-season home game, he’d be doing his longtime coach a solid, too.