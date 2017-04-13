The Sounders on Friday will face their all-time leading scorer, Fredy Montero, now playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps after four years in Portugal and China.

Just last weekend, the Sounders had to face the all-time leading scorer against their MLS franchise in San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski, who potted his 11th career marker versus the Rave Green to tie the score in extra time.

Now, six days later, the Sounders head in to Vancouver for a Friday night tilt knowing the all-time scorer for their own franchise lies in wait with the hometown Whitecaps. The Sounders have never before faced Fredy Montero, who left to play abroad after 2012 and only returned to MLS this season with a struggling Whitecaps team the visitors would gladly take a road win against.

“Fredy’s a good guy,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with him. I think everybody on the team respects what Fredy’s done in his career so it will be interesting. But once the whistle blows, he’s the enemy.”

Indeed, the Sounders can’t afford too much nostalgia as their 1-1-3 squad seeks its first road win after an early season hampered somewhat by injuries to several defenders. Gustav Svensson will once again start at center back with Roman Torres out with a hamstring injury suffered in last Saturday’s draw at San Jose.

Schmetzer said Friday that Torres might have to miss next weekend’s game as well. Right back Brad Evans remains in the team’s injury protocol as well — as he has since late in training camp — but could be back the next week or two.

As for Montero, Schmetzer talked about going to scout him nearly a decade ago in Colombia with team vice-president Chris Henderson and majority owner Adrian Hanauer.

“We saw this young kid with a ton of talent and he spoke volumes on the field,” Schmetzer said. “I think there was an old highlight clip of him putting the ball between someone’s legs and we were watching it going ‘God, this kid’s really great and he’s got the flair we wanted’ and stuff like that. And then, we went and had dinner and some people and met him and he was shy. he wouldn’t talk. He was really quiet. We had to kind of draw some of his personality out from him.

“So, on the field, he was this really big person. And off the field he was real nice and quiet and I think some of that is still true today.”

The King of Cascadia turns 30 this summer but was only 21 when he broke in with the Sounders in their 2009 debut season, scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists as the club’s first real MLS star and fan favorite. He’d go on to score 47 goals and add 34 assists in 124 games for the Sounders before joining Colombian champions Millonarios on loan in January 2013.

A few months later, he was loaned to Sporting Club de Portugal for $1.2 million and would later sign with them permanently and remain through until February of last year when he joined the Chinese Super League. In Portugal, he scored 37 goals, added 12 assists and played in five UEFA Champions League games and seven Europa League matches.

He scored nine more goals in 29 games for his Tianjin Teda team in China before being loaned to the Whitecaps — who had traded for his allocation rights. In two MLS games with the Whitecaps, he has a goal and an assist.

Montero met with Schmetzer in Seattle before deciding to play for Vancouver. Montero said Thursday he considers Schmetzer “a friend” and the two spoke mostly about their families. Montero is curious about facing his former team and how it’s going to go.

“When I left Seattle five years ago, I always had in my mind to come back to MLS,” Montero told Vancouver reporters Thursday. “This is the situation that I am in. I’m defending the colors of a different team, which I’m proud of. I guarantee you I’m going to do everything I can, everything I have in my power, to help my teammates win this game, and the next game.”