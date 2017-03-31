With several starters resting, hurt or sick on both sides, Friday's game between the Sounders and Atlanta United FC got more interesting once the second half substitutes came in.

Keeping an opponent scoreless after it had combined for 10 goals its two prior games was a victory in itself for a Sounders team at somewhat less than full strength.

Throw in veteran defender Chad Marshall being scratched due to illness just minutes before kickoff and Friday night’s scoreless duel with expansion Atlanta United FC was about as good as it was going to get for the hometown 11. The Sounders didn’t control possession nearly as much as they’d have liked in this at-times chippy rematch of a heated exhibition game played five weeks earlier in South Carolina, but they also limited the truly dangerous threats posed by one of the league’s strongest offenses.

Clint Dempsey finally came on in the 57th minute, having scored four goals in two games the prior week with the U.S. Men’s National Team. And Dempsey nearly had another goal right away, putting a header off the right post in the 58th minute that had cleanly beaten keeper Alec Cann.

Likewise, the top Atlanta scoring threat, Miguel Almiron, also nearly broke the scoreless draw with only minutes to go after entering as a substitute in the 65th minute. Almiron unleashed a dangerous left-footed shot from just outside the box that Sounders keeper Stefan Frei made a diving stop on to his right.

And in injury time, late Sounders substitute Will Bruin just missed a header on a cross in front of the goal, while down at the other end, Cristian Roldan blocked a dangerous shot in close by Kenwyne Jones.

It looked from the outset like this game would be decided in the second half.

Both teams had injuries, illness and returning national team players to rest, giving the starting lineups a look that was something a little less than prime time. The vaunted Atlanta scoring foursome of Almiron, Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez and Yamil Asad was effectively cut in half with Martinez already out due to injury and Almiron resting for the first 64 minutes after his national team duty with Paraguay.

Likewise, the Sounders also rested Dempsey in the first half, along with defender Roman Torres, while Marshall’s illness added some extra difficulty for an already-shaky Sounders back line. In the end, Gustav Svensson once again did a masterful job of holding down the center back position, alongside freshly-inserted partner Tony Alfaro, as they kept the high-flying Atlanta offense in check.

Svensson made a couple of brilliant defensive plays in the closing moments of the first half, lunging at a ball in the box and sweeping it away at the last instant as a sprinting United forward toppled over him and out of harm’s way. Moments later, with the Sounders under relentless pressure, Svensson dribbled past not one, but two forwards deep in the box and sent the ball back upfield.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer had promised to impose his team’s will on Atlanta and thatr’s exactly what happened the first 10 minutes, mainly courtesy of striker Jordan Morris. In his first game acton in 12 days, having re-injured an ankle in the team’s home opener, Morris used his speed to create several scoring chances, including a near-miss by Roldan in the 8th minute on a pass that hit his chest in close and sailed just wide of the net.