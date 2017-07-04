The Sounders have added speed along the left side for Tuesday's game in Colorado by moving Joevin Jones up to the left wing and inserting Nouhou Tolo at left back
As expected, the Sounders have opted to create some additional attack help along their left side against Colorado by inserting Nouhou Tolo at left back and pushing Joevin Jones up to the left wing spot.
The team is shorthanded in that Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are with the U.S. Men’s National Team while starting right back Brad Evans is suspended for this game. But the Sounders got some help when the Martinique national squad agreed to loan Jordy Delem back to them for Tuesday’s game against the Rapids.
That gave coach Brian Schmetzer the option of starting Delem at right back and not having to shift Jones over to that side. With Nouhou available for left back duty, the temptation to use Jones’ speed up higher on the wing and offset the loss of Roldan and Morris was too great to pass up.
Will Bruin once again starts up high in place of Morris while Gustav Svensson steps in alongside Osvaldo Alonso in the midfield.
SOUNDERS (5-7-6)
GK Stefan Frei
LB Nouhou
CB Roman Torres
CB Chad Marshall
RB Jordy Delem
MF Osvaldo Alonso
MF Gustav Svensson
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
MF Joevin Jones
FW Clint Dempsey
FW Will Bruin
