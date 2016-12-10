The Sounders coach has played a big part in the history of Seattle soccer. Now he's a central figure in the first major championship.

TORONTO — Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer sat in the back of the coach’s room with a cracked Stella Artois by his side, surrounded by his coaching staff and half-eaten boxes of pizza.

His blue eyes started watering when the 54-year-old was asked the inevitable question about his Sounders and their place in his hometown’s soccer history.

They now stand alone as the only Seattle team to win a top-flight league championship. And Schmetzer, the NASL Sounder, Nathan Hale graduate and former Lake City Hawk, was the coach who brought it home.

“I’m happy for everyone in this organization, from ’09 and the guys that were there: Ozzie (Alonso), Brad (Evans), Zach (Scott),” Schmetzer said. “For the new guys that have been here, for the young guys that have busted their balls every day at training. I’m happy for them.

“I’m happy for guys like Alan (Hinton), who have such a long history with the club. (Owners) Adrian (Hanauer) and Joe (Roth), it’s great for them, the money that they put into the club to start this. For my staff. … I love these guys.

“It’s so, so great. But the most pride I feel is for the players and for the fans.”

Torres steps up

The Sounders coaching staff never believed Roman Torres when he said he used to be a forward during his youth playing days in Panama.

Torres has since grown into a hulking 6-2 defender. So you could forgive the coaches for being skeptical — until the day they first practiced penalties, and Torres blasted his into the corner of the net.

On Saturday, Torres strode confidently to the penalty spot in the sixth round of the shootout that would decide the 2016 MLS Cup. Schmetzer liked his chances.

“I had all the confidence in the world sending him up there for the sixth kick,” Schmetzer said.

Penalty-kick shootouts might not be the fairest way to decide a title, but they might be the single most dramatic as the teams traded punches and counterpunches in the shootout.

Joevin Jones landed a particularly solid blow in Round 4 with his team down by one.

“I did not have nerves,” Jones said. “I knew what I had to do as a big man. Just step up and kick.”

His strategy worked.

Scott wraps up career

Perhaps the only challenger to Schmetzer’s title as the “King of Seattle Soccer” — as Alan Hinton, his former coach, dubbed him after the match — is Scott, who ended his lengthy career on a high note on Saturday night.

Scott is calling it quits after 15 seasons and more than 350 games with the Sounders coaching all the way back to the minor-league USL days. In his typically rugged Scott way, he wasn’t about to wax poetic even after the final match of his pro career.

“The weird thing is that I don’t view it as me closing the loop on my career,” Scott said. “I view it as this amazing opportunity for the Sounders organization and this group of guys. My career will be forgotten. The Sounders are a club that’s going to be around forever winning trophies. If I can be a small part of that, I can be proud of that. I’m more proud of the guys in here for putting in the effort, showing the world that we could do something unbelievable.”