Sounders keeper Bryan Meredith was kept busy in the first half as his team was dominated by Atlanta United FC and trails 3-0 at halftime of its Carolina Challenge Cup game.

This type of thing can happen when one side throws an MLS starting lineup out there and the other uses mostly substitutes, trailists and academy players. Not that it usually goes this bad, mind you. Let’s just say Atlanta United FC had the Sounders running around in circles for most of the first 45 minutes.

The 3-0 score at halftime is actually much better than it could have been as third-string Sounders keeper Bryan Meredith made three dazzling stops on shots from in-close to prevent the Atlanta side from adding a fourth, fifth and even sixth marker. The Sounders had a couple of chances in close, the biggest being when academy player David Olsen — making his preseason debut — tried a bicycle kick from inside the box that nearly found its way underneath the crossbar for what would have been a highlight reel goal.

Alas, there weren’t many Sounders highlights.

The pitch is somewhat slick and we saw several players go down. Perhaps that contributed to the Sounders seeming to get caught flat-footed on a number of transition moments in letting opponents race unopposed down either side with the ball.

Things went downhill right from the kickoff as forward Josef Martinez broke free down the left side and deked out Meredith before tucking the ball into an open net. Then, on a corner kick in the third minute, the Sounders pulled down Julian Gressel in the box before he could play the long volley. A penalty kick was called and Miguel Almiron converted for a 2-0 lead.

Gressel then played a nice ball down the right side for Hector Villaba, who sprinted in on Meredith virtually unopposed before drilling a shot behind him from in-close in the 23rd minute to complete the scoring.

Things could have been worse for the Sounders as Harry Shipp tumbled hard to the pitch midway through the half and took his time getting up. Shipp hasn’t played since rolling his ankle in the first preseason game against Portland and was hobbling around for a few moments but stayed on and finished the half.