Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso has been with the club since its inaugural MLS season in 2009. He’s been there through each of the seven previous postseasons, every one of which has ended short of Seattle’s first MLS Cup berth.

The Sounders have twice before made it to the conference finals, but rarely have they ever been so close, taking a 2-1 lead into the second leg of the series on Sunday at Colorado. A road draw would be enough to see Seattle through. Thanks to the away-goals tiebreaker, even a one-goal loss in a high-scoring match would work.

“We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us,” Alonso said in video above. “We have to go there and fight. It’s one game – we have to play like it’s a final.

“I’m very excited, just waiting for that moment. You’ll have to see me after the game, to see my excited side. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. It’s time to do it.”