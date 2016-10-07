The Uruguayan midfielder will be available for selection next Wednesday against the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field.

Yellow-card accumulation taketh away, and yellow-card accumulation giveth.

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, who missed Seattle’s 2-1 victory in Vancouver for picking up too many cautions, will return early from international duty after picking up a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation in Uruguay’s match against Venezuela on Thursday night.

Lodeiro should return to Seattle this weekend, is expected to return to training on Monday at Starfire Sports and will be available for next Wednesday’s match against the Houston Dynamo at CenturyLink Field.

Since joining the Sounders from Boca Juniors in late July, Lodeiro has recorded three goals and eight assists in 10 MLS appearances.

Seattle (13-13-5) can rise into fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a victory over Houston.